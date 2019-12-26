International

Pakistan govt. files review petition in army chief’s extension case

‘Several legal gaps in verdict, govt. wants their rectification’

The Pakistan government on Thursday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision about legislation on the extension of service of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

A three-member apex court Bench headed by then Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on November 28 granted a six-month extension to Gen. Bajwa after being assured by the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of an army chief within six months.

The ruling came in the nick of time as Gen. Bajwa, 59, was set to retire at midnight on November 28.

In the review petition filed by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor, the government has urged the apex court to form a larger Bench to hear the case and set aside the earlier judgment. It also requested the court to keep the proceedings in-camera.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said the review petition was filed “because our legal team thoroughly, comprehensively, and closely reviewed all aspects of the decision and concluded that there are several legal gaps in the verdict.

“With due respect to the judiciary, the government wants rectification of the faults and thus decided to file the review petition,” she said.

