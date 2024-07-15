Pakistan's government will seek to ban the political party of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, the Information Minister said on July 15, days after a series of court decisions that favoured the former leader.

"The federal government will move a case to ban the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf)," Attaullah Tarar told reporters in Islamabad, saying the case would be taken to the Supreme Court.

"We believe that there is credible evidence that PTI should be banned," he said, citing allegations against Khan including leaking state secrets and inciting riots.

Khan has been jailed for nearly a year over a slew of court cases he says were orchestrated to prevent his return to power in February elections.

The Supreme Court, however, granted the PTI more seats in parliament in a landmark ruling last week, while Khan's illegal marriage conviction was overturned on Saturday.

