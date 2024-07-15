GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Government to ban jailed ex-PM Imran Khan’s party for alleged anti-state activities

Imran Khan has been jailed for nearly a year over a slew of court cases he says were orchestrated to prevent his return to power in February elections

Updated - July 15, 2024 03:06 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 03:05 pm IST - Islamabad

AFP
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been jailed for nearly a year over a slew of court cases he says were orchestrated to prevent his return to power in February elections. File

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been jailed for nearly a year over a slew of court cases he says were orchestrated to prevent his return to power in February elections. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistan's government will seek to ban the political party of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, the Information Minister said on July 15, days after a series of court decisions that favoured the former leader.

"The federal government will move a case to ban the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf)," Attaullah Tarar told reporters in Islamabad, saying the case would be taken to the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Imran Khan’s party to emerge as the largest party in Pakistan’s Parliament after SC ruling on reserved seats: Report

"We believe that there is credible evidence that PTI should be banned," he said, citing allegations against Khan including leaking state secrets and inciting riots.

Khan has been jailed for nearly a year over a slew of court cases he says were orchestrated to prevent his return to power in February elections.

The Supreme Court, however, granted the PTI more seats in parliament in a landmark ruling last week, while Khan's illegal marriage conviction was overturned on Saturday.

Related Topics

Pakistan / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.