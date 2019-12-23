International

Pakistan foreign ministry appoints Aisha Farooqui as new spokesperson

more-in

Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Sunday appointed Aisha Farooqui as its new spokesperson.

Though there was no official announcement so far but media reports stated that she has replaced Muhammad Faisal, who was last week appointed as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany.

Ms. Farooqui is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994.

She has served in Pakistan’s Missions in the US, the UK, Egypt and Turkey.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Pakistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 7:42:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-foreign-ministry-appoints-aisha-farooqui-as-new-spokesperson/article30376916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY