Pakistan Foreign Minister to meet Gotabaya, Mahinda in Colombo

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is scheduled to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo on Monday.

The visiting Pakistan Foreign Minister will also meet his Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. “The two sides will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues,” said a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo.

The visit comes a day after President Gotabaya returned from his first state visit abroad, to New Delhi.

Islamabad and Colombo have had historically close ties, spanning political, trade and military ties. Mr. Qureshi is the second foreign official to visit Sri Lanka, after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar flew in to meet Mr. Gotabaya in Colombo on November 19.

Soon after Sri Lanka’s presidential poll outcome was known, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was among the regional leaders who sent early wishes to Mr. Gotabaya. Mr. Khan also spoke to Mr. Gotabaya over telephone and invited him to Pakistan, it addded.