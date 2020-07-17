Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi recovers from COVID-19

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and resumed official activities, two weeks after testing positive for the disease.
“Thank you all for your good wishes and support. I am fortunate to be back in the office today (Friday) post #COVID, he tweeted.
Mr. Qureshi praised Pakistan’s healthcare system for fighting against the pandemic.
“I pay tribute to Pakistan’s healthcare and frontline workers for being our backbone in the fight against this pandemic with unyielding commitment and dedication. I salute you,” the minister said.
Mr. Qureshi on July 3 announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a long list of Pakistani lawmakers who have contracted the deadly virus.
Later, he was shifted to Military Hospital in Rawalpindi. He was discharged a few days ago after passive immunisation treatment.
Pakistan’s coronavirus cases on Friday reached 259,999 after 2,085 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry reported.
According to the Ministry of National Health Services, another 49 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,475.
