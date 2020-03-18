Pakistan Foreign Minister in self-quarantine

18 March 2020 23:11 IST

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that he will self-isolate for five days after his recent trip to China. COVID-19 has infected 249 people in the country.

Mr. Qureshi visited China to seek cooperation, especially in controlling COVID-19 in Pakistan.

“Before leaving for China, we had a swab test done, which came back negative, Mr. Qureshi told Geo TV.

“When we reached China, a blood and swab test was done again, which also came back negative and only after that we had our meetings. Before leaving, another blood test was conducted, whose result will be issued today, Mr. Qureshi said.

Mr. Qureshi said still he decided to go into self-isolation for five days as a precautionary measure.

“After five days, I will do another swab test and if that also comes back negative, I will then go out and interact with people. This is what the experts have suggested and I intend to do it to set an example for others, he said.

Mr. Qureshi said that China would provide testing kits, protective gear and portable ventilators to Pakistan as well cash grants.

“China has [also] decided it will provide us with a cash grant to set up a state-of-the-art isolation centre to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, he said.

He said that their visit was first by any foreign delegation to China and the main purpose of the trip was to show solidarity with China.

“They told us we were the first delegation to visit China since the virus broke out, which re-affirmed our ‘iron brother’ status,” he said.