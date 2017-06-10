Pakistan forces capable of defeating all fronts: Army chief Bajwa

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited military posts along the Line of Control (LoC) and said that the military is aware of the defence and security challenges being faced by the country on all fronts.

“We are capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front,” he said in response to ongoing border tensions with India and Afghanistan. A military statement said that the Army chief was given detailed briefing by the local Commander regarding operational situation, alleged Indian ceasefire violations and response by Pakistani troops.

While interacting with troops, Gen. Bajwa appreciated their state of operational readiness, exemplary high morale and motivation for fulfilment of assigned mission. “Troops shared their feelings about Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs) and pledged that no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response,” the military statement added.

Gen. Bajwa praised Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC for their determination against Indian brutalities and reiterated that Pakistan would continue its support for Kashmiris’ right of self determination, the statement concluded.