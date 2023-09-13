ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's jail extended for two weeks: Lawyer

September 13, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

Khan has been in prison since early August, having earlier been convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to three years.

Reuters

Security officers escort Pakistani former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's jail detention related to charges of leaking state secrets was extended for another two weeks, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

The jail custody has been extended until September 26, his lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a post on X messaging platform, formerly Twitter.

A high court last month suspended his sentence, but a prior order for his remand in custody in the state secrets case prevented his release.

