ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan says he is ready to hold talks with the military

Published - July 31, 2024 09:52 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

Khan said that one of the conditions for negotiations was that "clean and transparent" elections be held and that what he called "bogus" cases against his supporters be dropped

Reuters

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has said his party is ready to hold "conditional negotiations" with the country's powerful military and has appointed a representative for the talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will hold conditional negotiations if the military leadership appoints its representative," according to a post from Khan's official X handle on Wednesday, which cited a message from him from inside a jail on Tuesday.

The military's media wing did not immediately respond to request for comment

ADVERTISEMENT

The army has previously ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 63-year history, but denies it is currently involved in politics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Khan has been in jail since last August and was convicted in some cases ahead of a national election in February. He is also fighting dozens of other cases which are continuing.

Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party say the charges were politically motivated to thwart his return to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates backed by PTI had a stronger-than-expected showing in the country's election and a court recently ruled they were eligible for extra reserved seats, though still not enough to rule outright.

Khan said that one of the conditions for negotiations was that "clean and transparent" elections be held and that what he called "bogus" cases against his supporters be dropped.

He appointed Mahmood Khan Achakzai, a close political ally and leader in a smaller party, to represent him in talks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Pakistan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US