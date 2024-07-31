GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan says he is ready to hold talks with the military

Khan said that one of the conditions for negotiations was that "clean and transparent" elections be held and that what he called "bogus" cases against his supporters be dropped

Published - July 31, 2024 09:52 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

Reuters
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has said his party is ready to hold "conditional negotiations" with the country's powerful military and has appointed a representative for the talks.

"We will hold conditional negotiations if the military leadership appoints its representative," according to a post from Khan's official X handle on Wednesday, which cited a message from him from inside a jail on Tuesday.

The military's media wing did not immediately respond to request for comment

The army has previously ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 63-year history, but denies it is currently involved in politics.

Khan has been in jail since last August and was convicted in some cases ahead of a national election in February. He is also fighting dozens of other cases which are continuing.

Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party say the charges were politically motivated to thwart his return to power.

Candidates backed by PTI had a stronger-than-expected showing in the country's election and a court recently ruled they were eligible for extra reserved seats, though still not enough to rule outright.

Khan said that one of the conditions for negotiations was that "clean and transparent" elections be held and that what he called "bogus" cases against his supporters be dropped.

He appointed Mahmood Khan Achakzai, a close political ally and leader in a smaller party, to represent him in talks.

