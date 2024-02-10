Pakistan elections 2024 | Nawaz Sharif urges rival parties to join hands to form coalition govt.

February 10, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - Lahore

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday urged rival political parties to join hands to form a stable coalition government to “rebuild” Pakistan, saying all institutions should together play a positive role in bringing the cash-strapped country out of its difficulties.

Addressing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters at the party’s central secretariat here, 74-year-old Mr. Sharif said his party respects the mandate of all parties, including the independent candidates backed by jailed former Premier Imran Khan’s party.

Mr. Sharif, the three-time former Premier, said there is a need for all the political parties to sit together and form a government to pull Pakistan out of its difficulties.

“We can’t hold elections again and again,” he said. “We were all sitting together yesterday but didn’t address you because the results were not in. We are inviting everyone today to rebuild this injured Pakistan and sit with us,” he said as the country appeared heading towards a hung Parliament.

“Our agenda is only a happy Pakistan and you know what we have done before.” He said all the institutions should together play a positive role in bringing Pakistan out of this crisis.

“Everyone should sit in harmony and bring Pakistan out of the difficulties,” he added.

Mr. Sharif announced that he has tasked his younger brother and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to reach out to the Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Fazlur Rehman and Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for the formation of a coalition government.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) data shows that results of 201 constituencies have been declared, which include 86 independent winners (mostly supported by Mr. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf or PTI ). The PML-N has won 59 seats, the PPP 44 and smaller parties 12.

Votes are still being counted after Thursday’s general election which was marred by allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 in the National Assembly. Election to one seat was postponed after the death of a candidate.

As far as the provincial assemblies were concerned, the ECP data showed results of 53 constituencies of the Sindh Assembly, with the PPP succeeding in 45 constituencies while independent candidates won only four constituencies.

According to the results of 50 constituencies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 45 PTI-backed independent candidates secured victories.

In the Punjab Assembly, PML-N has won 39 seats, independent candidates have won 33 seats and Muslim League-Q has won two seats.

Unofficial result trends being aired on the television channels showed the PTI-backed candidates having upstaged their rivals in many National and Provincial Assembly seats.

PTI claimed that it won the elections while alleging that results were being delayed to rig the outcome.

In a statement on X from the PTI official handle, the party stated that it won more than 150 NA seats out of 265 open for contest as per the data received in Form 45s, which are the primary source of election results at the lowest level and show the votes for each candidate at each polling station.

In another statement, PTI alleged that its mandate was being stolen.

“Let the world know that the clear and overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Despite unprecedented pre-poll rigging & oppression, there was a record, massive turnout on polling day,” it stated.