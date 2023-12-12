Pakistan: Earthquake tremors jolt parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

December 12, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earthquake tremors jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel. As per Pakistan's seismological centre, the earthquake tremors were felt in Swat, Mingora, Lower Pir, Upper Dir and adjoining areas. People came out of their houses in fear.

As per initial reports, no loss of life was reported and there wasn't any property damage. In November, an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Gilgit and its adjoining areas. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Gilgit and the adjoining areas. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported. According to NSMC Islamabad, the depth of the quake was recorded at 45 kilometers and the epicentre was 84 kilometres in the north-west.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT