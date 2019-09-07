International

Pakistan denies President Kovind’s request to use its airspace for foreign visits

Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a visit to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia from Monday

Pakistan has refused a request by India to allow President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace for his flight to Iceland, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday.

Kovind will embark on a visit to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia from Monday during which he is expected to brief the top leadership in those countries on India’s “national concerns”, especially in view of terror incidents this year, including the Pulwama attack.

The decision was approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan in view of the tense situation in Kashmir, the minister told state broadcaster PTV.

Also Read
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. File

War not an option to deal with Kashmir issue: Pakistan Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi

 

Pakistan fully closed its airspace on February 26 after the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Balakot following the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

However, in March, it partially opened its airspace but kept its ban for the Indian flights.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
India-Pakistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2019 5:27:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-denies-indian-presidents-request-to-use-its-airspace-for-foreign-visits/article29361155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY