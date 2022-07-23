World

Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains, flooding reaches 304

A truck and a motorcyclist navigate a flooded road rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, on July 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
AP ISLAMABAD July 23, 2022 21:14 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 21:14 IST

The death toll from more than five weeks of monsoon rains and flash flooding across Pakistan has reached 304, authorities said Saturday.

Since mid-June, the deluge has swollen rivers and damaged highways and bridges, disrupting traffic. Almost 9,000 homes have been fully destroyed or partially damaged.

Particularly hard-hit was the volatile, impoverished southwestern Baluchistan province, where 99 people died in rain-related incidents and subsequent flooding, followed by 70 dead in southern Sindh province.

There have also been 61 fatalities in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, and 60 in eastern Punjab province. The dead include women and children, and at least 284 people have been injured.

