December 16, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - ISLAMABAD

Pakistan on Friday, December 15, 2023, cut petrol and diesel prices in view of the downward trend of international market prices, the Finance Ministry said.

The price of petrol would drop by 14 rupees (4.95 cents U.S.) to 267.34 rupees a litre effective Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The cost of high-speed diesel would drop by 13.5 rupees to 276.21 rupees a litre. ($1 = 283.0000 Pakistani rupees)