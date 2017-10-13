Pakistan court defers indictment of ex-PM Sharif after clash

The indictment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter and son-in-law on corruption charges has been delayed following clashes between his supporters and police outside the court in Islamabad.
Friday’s clashes erupted shortly before Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar arrived at the court. Sharif again failed to appear before the judge because of his wife is ill and being treated in London.
The violence outside the court moved the judge to adjourn the case until Oct. 19.
Sharif’s political future has been hanging in the balance since July, when Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified him for concealing his assets abroad. Sharif has denied any wrongdoing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor