International

Pakistan couple arrested for killing 7-year-old maid

Her fault was ‘letting a pet bird escape’

A Pakistan couple have been arrested for allegedly murdering their seven-year-old maid after she was blamed for letting a pet bird escape, police said, the latest case of violence against child domestic workers in the country.

Hassan Siddiqui and his wife employed Zohra Bibi at their home in a middle-class suburb of Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad, to care for their son of a similar same age.

“The poor girl was subjected to torture by Siddiqui and his wife, who accused her of freeing one of their four pet Macao parrots,” investigating officer Mukhtar Ahmad told AFP on Thursday.

“Siddiqui kicked her in the lower abdomen, which proved fatal.”

Some 8.5 million people — including many children — are employed as domestic workers in Pakistan, according to the International Labour Organization.

It is illegal to employ anyone under the age of 15.

Zohra was taken to hospital by the couple on Sunday, but died the following day. The incident was reported to the police by staff at the hospital.

The young girl’s body was handed over to her parents, who live in Muzaffargarh, more than 500 km away from where she was working.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari confirmed the arrests in a tweet and said the Ministry was in touch with the police.

“Violence and physical torture against children will not be tolerated,” city police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younus added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 10:36:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-couple-arrested-for-killing-7-year-old-maid/article31751079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY