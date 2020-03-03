Pakistan confirms fifth COVID-19 case

International

“We have now 5th confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas,” Zafar Mirza, health minister said a in tweet early Tuesday morning.

“We have now 5th confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas,” Zafar Mirza, health minister said a in tweet early Tuesday morning.

The patient is stable and being managed well, the minister added.

