Pakistan Army conducts exercises in Thar Desert

Islamabad

15 February 2021 01:45 IST

Month-long training began on Jan. 28

The Pakistan Army is holding a month-long exercise in the Thar Desert, located in the Sindh province, to prepare for conflict in extreme desert environments.

The exercise, code-named ‘Jidar-ul-Hadeed’, began on January 28 and is scheduled to conclude on February 28, the Army said in an official statement on Saturday.

“The four-week long defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts,” the statement said.

Troops from the Karachi Corps will be practising tactical drills and procedures as part of the exercise.

The Army said the exercises are being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 km ahead of Chhor in Sindh, under conventional operations.

The Army has a Desert Warfare School at Chhor, which is 165 km from Hyderabad, Sindh. The school was established in 1987 to promote desert warfare.

The Thar Desert is an arid region that covers over 2,00,000 sq km. It forms a natural boundary along the border between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a multinational naval exercise hosted by Pakistan, Aman-2021, began in the Arabian Sea. It will conclude on February 16.

As many as 45 countries, including the U.S., Russia, China and Turkey, will be participating in the exercise.