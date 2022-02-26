Pakistan-Afghan border still closed two days after deadly clash

Border tensions have risen since the Taliban's return to power last year, with Pakistan alleging militant groups are planning attacks from Afghan soil

People gather as they wait for the border to open after clashes between Afghan and Pakistani security forces, in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan on February 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hundreds of people were stranded on Saturday at a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.

Border tensions have risen since the Taliban's return to power last year, with Pakistan alleging militant groups are planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line.

Each side blamed the other for Thursday's fighting at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing.

"The border remains closed for passengers as well as trade," a Pakistani security official told AFP.

"A delegation of tribal notables and religious leaders has been formed to hold talks with the Taliban," he added.

An Afghan official said talks so far had been fruitless.

"They are trying to speak again... but if nothing happens then the issue will be discussed on a higher level," the Kandahar governor's spokesman, Mahmoud Azaam, told AFP.

Thousands usually cross every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.