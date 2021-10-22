Pakistan advises Taliban on gaining validation

Pak. Minister discusses women’s rights and curbing terror

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi gave Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers advise on Thursday on how to gain international recognition, during a visit to the neighbouring capital.

The high-level talks came as the Taliban were confronted with a new crisis just over nine weeks into their rule, as an explosion brought down electric lines and cut off power to the capital Kabul, home to 4.6 million.

The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s former U.S.-backed government in August and have since been trying to win backing and financial support for their Islamist regime.

But there has also been friction between the neighbours in the first months of the new Afghan government, notably over air links and control of freight crossing the border.

Meeting ministers

“As a neighbour and as a well wisher and friend, I conveyed to them what sort of steps they could take to enhance their international acceptability,” Mr. Qureshi said after returning to Islamabad.

Mr. Qureshi, who was joined by Pakistan's intelligence chief, said he met with the Taliban’s acting Prime Minister Hasan Akhund and most Cabinet members during his brief visit to Kabul on Thursday.

They discussed forming a broader based government, respecting women’s rights and girls’ need for education and clamping down on international terrorist organisations.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called Mr. Qureshi’s visit a “very good interaction” during which trade and reopening of the borders was discussed.