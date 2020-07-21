International

Pakistan warns TikTok over ‘vulgar’ content

Pakistan's telecommunications regulator issued a “final warning” to video app TikTok on Monday over explicit content posted on the platform, while live streaming app Bigo Live was blocked for the same reason.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, is facing problems around the world — including Australia, India and the U.S. - due to security and privacy issues.

TikTok has been asked to moderate content after receiving complaints.

