Pak. Taliban leader killed in Balochistan

A top commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who was believed to be involved in the deadly attack on the Civil Hospital in Quetta in 2016, has been killed, along with three members of the banned militant outfit in Balochistan province, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) launched an operation in Agbara area of the restive Balochistan province on Tuesday and killed Riaz Thekedar.

“Four of the terrorists were killed in heavy firing, while two of them managed to escape,” police said.

A large cache of guns, ammunition and weapons was seized from the spot.

A CTD spokesman said top TTP leader Thekedar, was killed in the encounter.

At least 80 people were killed and nearly 150 were injured during the suicide bombing and gun fire by militants at the Civil Hospital in Quetta in 2016.

