Pak. Taliban commander killed in Pakistan

May 02, 2023 03:58 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - Peshawar

Abdul Jabar Shah of the banned TTP Gandapur group was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistani security forces claimed

PTI

File photo of Pakistani security officials | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistani security forces on May 1 claimed to have killed a notorious Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander who was involved in multiple attacks on law enforcement agencies and polio teams.

Abdul Jabar Shah of the banned TTP Gandapur group was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering South Waziristan tribal district. Two terrorists were also injured in the operation.

The terrorist commander was involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies, religious groups, polio teams and extortion for the TTP.

This is the second consecutive success of law enforcement agencies in the area.

The outlawed TTP has increased the attacks in recent months and has apparently become stronger since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

The militant group, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its militants to stage terrorist attacks across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan

