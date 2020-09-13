Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

Pakistan on Sunday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Foreign Office in a statement said that Indian forces resorted to “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” in the Hotspring and Rakhchikri sectors on Saturday night, resulting in the death of one girl and serious injures to four civilians.
The Indian forces “along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” it alleged.
It claimed that 18 people have died and 176 injured in 2,225 ceasefire violations this year.
Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, the Foreign Office said.
