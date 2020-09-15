Pak. schools reopen as COVID-19 cases drop

Millions of students in Pakistan returned to classes on Tuesday after a break of six months, as schools and colleges began to reopen for the first time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Educational institutes were closed in March as COVID-19 began to spread in Pakistan, but, with daily infection numbers falling, the government last week announced a staggered resumption of classes.
“May God make us successful in this test, and may the loss suffered by the students be compensated, Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood told reporters in Islamabad.
Senior schools were the first to restart, with middle school set to go back next week and primary school the week after.
Mr. Mahmood warned that schools that did not following precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks and social distancing, would be closed.
However, some government officials are sceptical, saying younger children will not be able to follow the rules.
