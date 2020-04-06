Pak. puts off Baisakhi events

Pakistani authorities have cancelled the Baisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Punjab province from April 14, in which around 3,000 Sikhs from India were to participate, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 3,277.
The celebrations were scheduled to begin at the revered Gurdwara in Hasan Abdal city of Punjab province on April 14, Dawn reported. Now only a symbolic event would be held.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.