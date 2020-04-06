International

Pak. puts off Baisakhi events

Pakistani authorities have cancelled the Baisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Punjab province from April 14, in which around 3,000 Sikhs from India were to participate, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 3,277.

The celebrations were scheduled to begin at the revered Gurdwara in Hasan Abdal city of Punjab province on April 14, Dawn reported. Now only a symbolic event would be held.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 11:52:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pak-puts-off-baisakhi-events/article31274260.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY