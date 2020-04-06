Pak. puts off Baisakhi events

Pakistani authorities have cancelled the Baisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Punjab province from April 14, in which around 3,000 Sikhs from India were to participate, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 3,277.

The celebrations were scheduled to begin at the revered Gurdwara in Hasan Abdal city of Punjab province on April 14, Dawn reported. Now only a symbolic event would be held.