Pak. poll panel rejects JuD-linked party’s registration

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the registration application of Milli Muslim League (MML) party, which is linked to Hafiz Saeed’s banned Jamaat-ud-dawa (JuD).

In a unanimous decision, all four members of the Election Commission rejected the application. The Pakistani government had already recommended to the ECP last month that it would not give security clearance to the MML. Mr. Saeed, Mumbai attack mastermind and chief of JuD, is wanted terrorist by India and the U.S.

In a letter to the Election Commission on September 26, Pakistani Interior Ministry said the JuD and its charity wing Falah-i-Insaaniyat were under sanctions within the country and internationally.

The MML was launched last month and it even fielded a candidate in its independent capacity in a by-election on a seat vacated due to the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Despite fielding the independent candidate in NA-120 Lahore, the MML used social media and campaign with Mr. Saeed’s photographs on its banners. The MML also used social media platforms to campaign for its candidate, who bagged 5,800 votes in the poll. The campaign was perceived to be anti-India and accused the ruling party PML(N) and Mr. Sharif of being pro-India.

Though eventually losing the election, the MML candidate polled more votes than mainstream Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-i-Islami. The MML has already announced that it would field a candidate in the upcoming by-elections in Peshawar on October 26.

Sources told The Hindu that the U.S. had sent a written protest note over the MML and its political role while several other countries expressed their concern.

Reacting to the developments, the MML said it will challenge the decision in court. Tabish Qayyum, the party’s Information Secretary said, “Election Commission of Pakistan has acted beyond its authority.”

“Discriminatory behaviour against MML is an attempt to keep patriotic forces away from politics. We will continue the legal battle,” he said adding that the commission has acted on government dictation.

Saeed to challenge house arrest

Hafiz Saeed was put under house arrest in January this year by the authorities and keep extending his detention. No formal charges have been filed against Hafiz Saeed so far by Pakistani authorities.

Saeed challenged his detention in the Lahore High Court alleging that his arrest was due to US pressure and he has never been charged for any crime. The case will be taken up for crucial hearing on Friday as Lahore High Court Judge

Muzahir Naqvi has asked the Punjab government to file formal charges against Hafiz Saeed or else he may order to free him.