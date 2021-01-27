Pak. plans to hold Senate polls through open vote

Pakistan Cabinet has decided to table a Bill in Parliament to amend the Constitution for holding the Senate elections through open vote.
The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“The government wants the (Senate) polls to be held in a transparent manner and without horse-trading. This is why we want Senate polls to be held through an open ballot,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz told the media after the meeting.
He said that in the past, money was used in Senate elections and votes were bought making the House election a mockery.
The Minister asked what was the use of an upper house in which people come through purchasing of votes.
Mr. Faraz also said that people opposing the proposed move are forgetting that their own party had demanded open ballot in the past.
“The government will present a constitutional amendment Bill in the Parliament so that Senate polls are held through open ballot,” he said.
