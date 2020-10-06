Pak. Oppn. to hold anti-govt. rally on Oct. 16

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Opposition parties will hold their first combined rally against the Imran Khan-led government on October 16, weeks after launching an alliance to seek the “selected” Prime Minister’s resignation and an end to the role of the powerful military in the country’s politics.

On September 20, the leaders of 11 major Opposition parties formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to launch a three-phased anti-government movement under an action plan starting with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies before a decisive long march towards Islamabad in January 2021.

The Opposition parties have agreed to hold their first anti-government rally on October 16 in Gujranwala city in Punjab province, Ahsan Iqbal said.

They also issued a 26-point declaration in the form a resolution containing various demands, including the “end of establishment’s interference in politics, new free and fair elections after formulation of election reforms with no role of armed forces and intelligence agencies”. They also demanded the release of political prisoners and withdrawal of cases against journalists.