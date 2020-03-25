International

Pak. officials in soup for selfie with COVID-19 patient

Pakistan has suspended six civil servants after they posed for a selfie with a COVID-19 patient in a quarantine centre, an official said Tuesday.

The selfie — widely shared on social media — pictured a group of men around the apparent patient, several of them smiling broadly and none wearing face masks. The picture was taken at a quarantine facility in Sindh province..

