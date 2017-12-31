Pakistan defends Hafiz Saeed’s participation in rally

Pakistan on Saturday defended Hafiz Saeed’s participation in a pro-Palestine rally, saying that the Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief’s UN proscription does not place any restrictions on his freedom of expression.

Saeed and Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali participated in the rally in Rawalpindi on Friday. India took strong exception to it following which Palestine recalled the Ambassador.

Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that the country’s unambiguous and steadfast support to the Palestinian cause was well- known and several rallies had been held since the U.S. announced to recognise Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

“The Ambassador of Palestine has participated in many of these meetings. The public meeting held yesterday was yet another demonstration of the Pakistani strong sentiments in support of the Palestinian cause,” it said.

Solidarity with Palestine

It said Pakistan has always supported the two-state solution. “The people and Government of Pakistan respect the Palestinian Ambassador’s active participation in events organised to express solidarity with the people of Palestine,” it said.

Saeed, who was among the speakers, accused Zionists and Hindu leaders of destroying the world peace.

He urged the Muslim countries to send their armies if the U.S. moved its embassy to Jerusalem.