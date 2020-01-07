Pak. arrests main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism case

The main accused in the recent vandalism at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province was arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act and blasphemy, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore, where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

The suspect, identified as Imran Chisti, is the elder brother of Mohammad Hassan, who married a teenage Sikh girl in September last after allegedly abducting and converting her to Islam, triggering a controversy.

Chisti, a government employee working in the Fisheries Department, was arrested on Sunday for his role in the violent incident at the Gurudwara, Nankana police station Inspector Muhammad Jamil told PTI on Monday.

“We have arrested Imran Chishti, a government employee, under terrorism and blasphemy charges. He has been booked under Sections 295A, 290, 291, 341,506, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code and 7-ATA (anti-terrorism act),” the officer said.

According to the FIR, Chishti incited a mob on Friday in the name of religion and threatened to destroy a worship place of a minority community. “The suspect incited the sentiments of Muslims in order to have his family issue settled and created a law and order situation in Nankana city,” it said.

A huge crowd, led by Chishti, held a sit-in outside the Gurdwara against the alleged police harassment over the abduction and conversion issue. He also vowed to build a Muslim shrine in the place of the Gurdwara.