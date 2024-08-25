Paetongtarn Shinawatra | Rise of the scion

Thailand is now led by a third Shinawatra as 38-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra was elected Prime Minister on August 18. Following in her billionaire father Thaksin and aunt Yingluck’s footsteps, Ms. Paetongtarn is the youngest and only second woman Prime Minister of the Southeast Asian monarchy.

Born on August 21, 1986, Paetongtarn — also known by her nickname Ung Ing — is the youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, a former telecom businessman-turned Prime Minister. After completing a BA in Political Science from the Chulalongkorn University, she switched streams and obtained a masters in International Hotel Management from the University of Surrey, England.

Ms. Paetongtarn, who grew up watching the dramatic rise and fall of her father in Thai politics, formally entered politics in 2021 as director of the Pheu Thai Party’s innovation and inclusiveness committee.

“I consult with my father on all issues, since I was young,” said Ms. Paetongtarn last year. The 75-year-old former Prime Minister received a royal amnesty in an eight-year sentence on charges related to corruption and abuse of power last week. However he still faces charges for “defaming” the monarchy.

Prior to politics, Ms. Paetongtarn was involved in her family’s business, holding a 28.5% stake in property firm SC Asset Corp. She was also the CEO of Rende Development Co, a hotel business run by her sister. In 2019, she married commercial pilot Pidok Sooksawas and has two children. She created waves by campaigning while being pregnant and gave birth just before the elections in May 2023.

In 2020, massive pro-democracy protests broke out across Thailand, demanding an end to the military rule that was imposed in 2014, after the toppling her aunt Ms. Yingluck’s government. As an active leader of the Pheu Thai Party (PTP), Ms. Paetongtarn was chosen as one of the three Prime ministerial candidates ahead of the May 2023 elections. She promised a mix of social and economic measures in her campaign including building high-speed rail and flood mitigation infrastructure, reining in the use of marijuana for recreational purposes and easing laws for the LGBTQ+ community.

Mixed result

The general elections threw up a mixed result, awarding the now disbanded Move Forward Party, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, 151 out of 500 seats, the PTP, with 141 seats, came second. Mr. Pita allied with eight pro-democracy parties, including the PTP, to cobble together a coalition, but was blocked by the military-ruled 200-member Senate.

Taking the lead, the PTP then joined hands with 10 other parties, including military-backed United Thai Nation Party and Palang Pracharat Party. On August 22, 2023, Mr. Thaksin returned from a 15-year self-exile as the PTP nominated real estate mogul Srettha Thavisin as its PM pick. Ms. Paetongtarn was appointed the PTP’s leader as her father began making more public appearances.

Ms. Paetongtarn’s road to the PM post was cleared by a ruling by Thailand’s constitutional court, which dismissed Mr. Srettha as PM on August 14 for ‘gross ethical violations’ in appointing Ms. Thaksin’s former lawyer, Pichit Chuenban, to his cabinet.

Mr. Pichit had been briefly imprisoned for contempt of court in 2008 over an alleged attempt to bribe court staff. Within 48 hours of Mr. Srettha’s dismissal, Parliament was convened to vote on Ms. Paetongtarn’s candidacy. The newly-elected Senate, which has replaced all its military-appointed members, too, confirmed her appointment quickly, indicating the military’s support for the Shinawatras.

Faced with a bitterly divided Parliament, an overstepping judiciary, a slow-growing economy and her own inexperience, Ms. Paetongtarn faces a slew of challenges, including tackling a bitter power struggle between her party and the royalist-military factions of her coalition and delivering on the PTP’s promises. She also has to step out of her father’s long shadow if she wants to leave her imprint on governance while navigating the choppy waters of Thai politics.