Pact with Taliban on reducing violence begins midnight: Afghan official

File: An Afghan security force member stands guard at a security tower. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Reuters KABUL 21 February 2020 13:27 IST
Updated: 21 February 2020 14:18 IST

Afghan, international and Taliban forces will observe a seven-day period of reduced violence in Afghanistan beginning at midnight (1930 GMT), a senior Afghan official said on Friday.

“Based on the plan, the reduction in violence (RIV) will start between the Taliban and international and Afghan security forces for one week,” a spokesperson for the Afghan National Security Advisor told Reuters.

U.S. officials and the Taliban spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.

