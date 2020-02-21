International

Pact with Taliban on reducing violence begins midnight: Afghan official

File: An Afghan security force member stands guard at a security tower.

File: An Afghan security force member stands guard at a security tower.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Afghan, international and Taliban forces will observe a seven-day period of reduced violence in Afghanistan beginning at midnight (1930 GMT), a senior Afghan official said on Friday.

“Based on the plan, the reduction in violence (RIV) will start between the Taliban and international and Afghan security forces for one week,” a spokesperson for the Afghan National Security Advisor told Reuters.

U.S. officials and the Taliban spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2020 2:21:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pact-with-taliban-on-reducing-violence-begins-midnight-afghan-official/article30879068.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY