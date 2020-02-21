Pact with Taliban on reducing violence begins midnight: Afghan official

Afghan, international and Taliban forces will observe a seven-day period of reduced violence in Afghanistan beginning at midnight (1930 GMT), a senior Afghan official said on Friday.
“Based on the plan, the reduction in violence (RIV) will start between the Taliban and international and Afghan security forces for one week,” a spokesperson for the Afghan National Security Advisor told Reuters.
U.S. officials and the Taliban spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.
