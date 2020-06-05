International

Pacific nation Fiji declares itself coronavirus-free

Frank Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji and president of the COP23, takes off his hat at the start of the final session of the U.N. Climate Change Conference 2017 hosted by Fiji but held in Bonn on November 18, 2017.

Frank Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji and president of the COP23, takes off his hat at the start of the final session of the U.N. Climate Change Conference 2017 hosted by Fiji but held in Bonn on November 18, 2017.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said Friday that the South Pacific island nation had just cleared the last of its active patients.

Fiji has declared itself free of the coronavirus - at least for now - after all 18 people who tested positive have recovered.

He wrote on Twitter: And even with our testing numbers climbing by the day, it’s now been 45 days since we recorded our last case. With no deaths, our recovery rate is 100%

He added: Answered prayers, hard work, and affirmation of science! Fiji, which has a population of 900,000, imposed a lockdown in certain areas in April and put in place ongoing border restrictions.

