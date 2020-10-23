InternationalLONDON 23 October 2020 02:43 IST
Oxford’s Brazil vaccine trial to continue
The University of Oxford’s Brazilian trial of its vaccine candidate will continue after the death of a volunteer. “Following careful assessment of this case in Brazil, there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial and the independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue,” a spokesman said.
The vaccine has been licenced to AstraZeneca.
