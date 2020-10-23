International

Oxford’s Brazil vaccine trial to continue

The University of Oxford’s Brazilian trial of its vaccine candidate will continue after the death of a volunteer. “Following careful assessment of this case in Brazil, there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial and the independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue,” a spokesman said.

The vaccine has been licenced to AstraZeneca.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 2:43:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/oxfords-brazil-vaccine-trial-to-continue/article32921916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY