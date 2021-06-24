Over 750 graves found at former Canada school

Montreal

More than 750 unmarked graves have been identified near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada, a tribal leader said on Thursday, the second such shock discovery in a month.

“As of yesterday, we have hit 751 unmarked graves” at the site of the former Marieval boarding school in Saskatchewan province, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme said. “This is not a mass grave site. These are unmarked graves.”

He said that the graves may at one time have been marked, but “Catholic Church representatives removed these headstones,” adding that doing so is a crime in Canada and they were treating the gravesites “as a crime scene.”

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron described the finding as “a crime against humanity.”