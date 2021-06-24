International

Over 750 graves found at former Canada school

More than 750 unmarked graves have been identified near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada, a tribal leader said on Thursday, the second such shock discovery in a month.

“As of yesterday, we have hit 751 unmarked graves” at the site of the former Marieval boarding school in Saskatchewan province, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme said. “This is not a mass grave site. These are unmarked graves.”

He said that the graves may at one time have been marked, but “Catholic Church representatives removed these headstones,” adding that doing so is a crime in Canada and they were treating the gravesites “as a crime scene.”

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron described the finding as “a crime against humanity.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 9:40:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/over-750-graves-found-at-former-canada-school/article34955692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY