ADVERTISEMENT

66 people missing after two buses swept by landslide in Nepal

Updated - July 12, 2024 09:47 am IST

Published - July 12, 2024 09:28 am IST - KATHMANDU

As many as 66 people are believed to be missing in Nepal after two passengers buses were swept by a landslide off the highway and into a swollen river

AP

People watch the flooded Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

As many as 66 people were believed missing in Nepal after two buses were swept by a landslide triggered off the highway and into a swollen river Friday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: 62 killed in rain-related incidents in Nepal in one month

Rescuers were trying to locate the bus and and help with rescue the passengers but the continuous rain was making rescue efforts difficult.

The route leading to the accident area was also blocked in several places by landslides, said government administrator Khima Nanada Bhusal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The buses were swept away around 3 a.m. Friday. Additional rescuers and security forces have been sent to the area to help with rescue efforts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

One bus had 24 people while the other had 42 but more could have boarded the bus while on the route, Bhusal said.

Monsoon season that begins in June and ends in September bring heavy rainfall to Nepal usually triggering landslides in the Himalayan country that is mostly covered by mountains.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US