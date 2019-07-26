Over 4,00,000 displaced in Syria in three months: UN

More than 4,00,000 people have been displaced in northwestern Syria over the past three months, the UN said on Friday, as the government presses an intensified bombardment of the opposition-held region.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet condemned “international indifference” in the face of the mounting death toll in government air strikes on the region’s schools, hospitals, markets and bakeries.

The jihadist-dominated Idlib region is supposed to be protected by a months-old international truce deal, but has faced growing bombardment by the government and its ally Russia since late April.

The spike in violence has killed more than 740 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Aid groups have described the latest bloody episode of Syria’s eight-year civil war as a “nightmare”.

The region under attack is home to some three million people, nearly half of them already displaced from other parts of the country.