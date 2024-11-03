Over 190 arrested over complaints related to Sri Lanka parliamentary polls

“As many as 191 people, including six candidates, have been arrested so far in connection with complaints related to the 2024 parliamentary elections,” police said on Saturday (November 3, 2024).

Voting for parliamentary polls is set to take place on November 14, 2024. Police said they have received 168 complaints related to the parliamentary elections.

“It includes 30 complaints of crimes and 138 complaints regarding violations of election laws,” news portal NewsFirst.lk reported, quoting Police Media Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa.

“Six candidates contesting for the next week’s polls are among the 191 people arrested so far in connection with complaints related to the 2024 parliamentary elections,” he said.

The police have also impounded 45 motor vehicles in relation to these complaints. Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that it has received 1,259 complaints related to the parliamentary elections.

“Among them, 13 have been received in connection with acts of violence,” the news portal said.

