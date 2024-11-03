ADVERTISEMENT

Over 190 arrested over complaints related to Sri Lanka parliamentary polls

Updated - November 03, 2024 10:53 am IST - Colombo

The police arrested 191 people, including 6 candidates, for election-related complaints ahead of 2024 parliamentary polls on November 14

PTI

Supporters of the National People’s Power (NPP) party wait for an election campaign rally amid rain ahead of the 17th Parliamentary Election in Homagama, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“As many as 191 people, including six candidates, have been arrested so far in connection with complaints related to the 2024 parliamentary elections,” police said on Saturday (November 3, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting for parliamentary polls is set to take place on November 14, 2024. Police said they have received 168 complaints related to the parliamentary elections.

Political sparring in Sri Lanka over privileges to ex-Presidents

“It includes 30 complaints of crimes and 138 complaints regarding violations of election laws,” news portal NewsFirst.lk reported, quoting Police Media Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Six candidates contesting for the next week’s polls are among the 191 people arrested so far in connection with complaints related to the 2024 parliamentary elections,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have also impounded 45 motor vehicles in relation to these complaints. Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that it has received 1,259 complaints related to the parliamentary elections.

“Among them, 13 have been received in connection with acts of violence,” the news portal said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US