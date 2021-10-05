Over 100 musicians flee Afghanistan

More than 100 music students and teachers have fled Afghanistan in a nail-biting flight from Kabul following the Taliban’s takeover of the country, their institute’s founder and principal said.

Fearing a crackdown on music by the country’s new leaders, 101 members of Afghanistan’s top musical institute landed in Doha on Sunday, Ahmad Sarmast said. The group, about half of them women and girls, plan to fly to Portugal with the support of the government there, said Mr. Sarmast, founder of the Afghanistan National Institu- te of Music.