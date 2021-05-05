Ousted Myanmar leaders set up force to protect civilians

Bangkok

A shadow government of ousted Myanmar lawmakers said on Wednesday that it has set up a “people’s defence force” to protect civilians, as the police and military deploy deadly arms against anti-coup protesters.

The country has been in turmoil since the military deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering a mass uprising of daily protests and a nationwide boycott from civil servants. So far, nearly 770 people have been killed in deadly crackdowns, according to a local monitoring group — though the junta has a far lower death toll which it blames on “rioters”.

A group of ousted lawmakers who call themselves the “National Unity Government” (NUG) and are working underground to oppose the junta announced their own “people’s defence force” to “stop the use of violence against people”. It is intended as a precursor to a “Federal Union Army.

