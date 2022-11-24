  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Follow LIVE updates of the Switzerland vs Cameroon World Cup Group H match at the Al Janoub Stadium

Ousted Lanka President Rajapaksa summoned in court over presidential pardon to murder convict

Duminda Silva, sentenced to death in 2017, was freed in June 2021 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa granted him a presidential pardon

November 24, 2022 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
Ousted Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. File

Ousted Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sri Lanka’s ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was issued a notice by the Supreme Court on November 24 over a presidential pardon granted by him to a former lawmaker of his party who was convicted in a murder of a party colleague in 2011.

Mr. Rajapaksa, who pardoned Duminda Silva — a former parliamentarian from his Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, has been issued a second summons since he left office in July this year.

ALSO READ
Brief history of the rise, fall of Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Mr. Silva who was sentenced to death in 2017 for involvement in the 2011 murder of a party colleague and ex-MP, Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra, and four others, was freed in June 2021 after Mr. Rajapaksa granted him a presidential pardon.

However, the Supreme Court in May this year quashed the pardoning and ordered Mr. Silva to be arrested again.

He is expected to appear as a respondent before the Supreme Court on December 16 for the hearing of a fundamental rights petition filed by Mr. Premachandra’s wife and daughter.

Similarly, in mid-October, the highest court issued a summons to him to appear in court over the 2011 disappearance of two rights activists Lalith Weeraraj and Kugan Murugananthan from the northern Province.

The disappearances took place 12 years ago soon after the end of the country’s long civil war when Mr. Rajapaksa was a powerful official at the Defence Ministry under the presidency of his elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

At the time, he was accused of overseeing abduction squads that whisked away rebel suspects, critical journalists, and activists, many of them never to be seen again.

He has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 73, was ousted in a popular uprising against him in July this year following months of street protests that called for his resignation.

He fled to the Maldives in mid-July and announced his resignation from Singapore.

In early September, he returned to the country from Thailand.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka / politics / laws

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.