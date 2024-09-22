Our message is clear, Quad is here to stay: PM Modi at Leaders' Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 21, 2024) said that the Quad is not against anyone, but for a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty.

"Our message is clear - Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement," Mr. Modi said in his opening remarks at the summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"We are not against anybody, we are for international rules-based order, respect for sovereignty," Mr. Modi said.

A free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is the grouping's priority, Mr. Modi said, without naming any country.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims.

Mr. Modi said that the Quad leaders have gathered at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and challenges.

“At such a time, the working together of Quad with its democratic values is a significant for the entire human race,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi recalled the first Quad Summit held in 2021 under Mr. Biden’s leadership and said, “In such a short time we have expanded our cooperation unprecedentedly in every direction.” “I thank you for your steadfast commitment, your leadership, and your contributions to the Quad,” he said.

This was a farewell summit for Mr. Biden as he nears the end of his term in office.

Mr. Modi said he will be happy to host the Quad Summit in 2025.

The Quad Leaders’ Summit this year was earlier supposed to be held in India, but U.S. President Joe Biden was keen to hold the event in his hometown.

The U.S., Japan, India and Australia had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the “Quad” or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China claims that the grouping aims to contain its rise.