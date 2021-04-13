Oscars 2021 | Brad Pitt, Bong Joon Ho, Halle Berry and more part of ensemble cast of presenters

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle and Bryan Cranston, second row from left, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin and Rita Moreno, and bottom row from left, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger and Zendaya, who will serve as presenters at the 93rd Oscars on April 25. | File

Los Angeles

13 April 2021 13:35 IST

Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh have unveiled the “stellar” cast of stars to present at the upcoming ceremony

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Reese Witherspoon and last year's history maker, “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, will be presenting at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh unveiled the “stellar” cast of stars to present at the upcoming ceremony in a press release shared on the official Oscars website.

Marvel star Don Cheadle, veteran actor Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, last year's best actor winner, “Joker” star, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Zendaya are also part of the first batch of presenters announced by the producers.

Advertising

Advertising

“In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars. There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required,” Mr. Collins, Ms. Sher and Mr. Soderbergh said in a joint statement.

Also read: Oscars 2021 | Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to announce nominations

Additional presenter announcements are expected in the coming days. The Oscars 2021 will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. In the U.S., the ceremony will be televised live on ABC.

The awards night will also be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.